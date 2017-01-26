Good news break: King County testing ...

Good news break: King County testing prepaid postage on ballot return envelopes

Thursday Jan 26

King County Elections is testing pre-paid postage with the February 14 special elections in the City of Maple Valley and the Shoreline School District. Ballot packets were mailed on Wednesday to voters in both jurisdictions.

Shoreline, WA

