Good news break: King County testing prepaid postage on ballot return envelopes
King County Elections is testing pre-paid postage with the February 14 special elections in the City of Maple Valley and the Shoreline School District. Ballot packets were mailed on Wednesday to voters in both jurisdictions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Progressive Institute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shoreline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blues
|Jan 24
|Kayleerav
|3
|Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle?
|Jan 23
|l_day
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Jan 22
|Lauren D
|36
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 22
|Danl Boone
|17
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|frank januzelli
|33
|Who owns Topix
|Jan 21
|Kyle
|1
|Local officials prepare for regional emergncy (May '16)
|May '16
|Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shoreline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC