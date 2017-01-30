City of MLT issues notice of violation after dog dies at home of Edmonds kennel owner
The City of Mountlake Terrace has issued a notice of violation to a woman who was illegally running a kennel out of her home, after a Shoreline couple said their German shorthaired pointer died while left in her care. The action came after Elisa Bronstein and Christopher King made presentations about their dog Livi's death during two separate Mountlake Terrace City Council meetings in January.
