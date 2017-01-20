California woman targets Spokane, other U.S. cities to help stop dog meat trade in Korea
A California woman who's never traveled to Spokane is asking city leaders to pressure the South Korean government to end the practice of trading dog meat for consumption. "I've always been a dog lover," said Giny Woo, a native of the coastal city of Incheon who relocated to the United States 30 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Shoreline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13)
|Sun
|Ethanblack520
|3
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|Sat
|Ethanblack520
|6
|Blues
|Fri
|IndiansFan
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|Local officials prepare for regional emergncy (May '16)
|May '16
|Johnson
|1
|Shoreline Garage Door Repair (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|JonasCMorrison
|1
|Constantine has new plan for Metro Transit funding (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Realist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shoreline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC