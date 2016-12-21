With city council set to vote on fire staffing Tuesday, firefighters explain why they worry
A firefighter stands outside Madrona K-8 School following a fire in the building in March 2016. "We believe that 12 people in the city of Edmonds is too few as it is," Hoover said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shoreline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|11 hr
|GenevieveKayla
|26
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|20 hr
|sympathyforthedevil8
|420
|starbucks built on indian graves in Elizabethto...
|Wed
|Starbucks on graves
|1
|Pike Street Senior Center - Hello Jeannie Falls
|Mon
|No Way United
|2
|seahawks control the #2 seed in the nfc: seahaw...
|Dec 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec 18
|whoknew
|1
|Where the Seahawks stand?
|Dec 18
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shoreline Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC