Three Fingers case heads for Supreme Court review
The legal battle over the Three Fingers peninsulas jutting into Lake Chelan will move next year to the Washington Supreme Court, and could rewrite the state's Shoreline Management Act in the process. The case seeks to force removal of the man-made formations, and in the process strike down a provision of the 45-year-old shoreline laws that exempts marine structures built before 1969.
