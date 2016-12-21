Snowshoer rescued after cold night in the woods
A 60-year-old Shoreline man spent a cold night in the snowy woods Tuesday after he got lost while snowshoeing out of the Scottish High Camp. "He had some experience and equipment and he made a shelter and was able to build a fire for himself," said Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management.
