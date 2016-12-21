Rwandan refugee finally home for the holidays
Candide Uwizeyimana was 3 years old when her family fled genocide in Rwanda, making their way to a refugee camp in the Congo and later getting separated. A local Rwandan refugee will spend Christmas with her long-lost family for the first time in two decades, thanks to a gift from her employer.
