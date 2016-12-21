Olympia: Washington's newest sanctuar...

Olympia: Washington's newest sanctuary for immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

There's a new sanctuary city in Washington. Olympia's city council passed a resolution Tuesday to make it a sanctuary for immigrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shoreline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Mon LEX LUTHER 1
seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16) Dec 26 ETG 31
amozon Dec 26 kyman 1
Warning! Ulta In Tukwila Will Ruin Your Hair (Oct '07) Dec 25 CathrineMcmullen 24
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Dec 24 Melinda 29
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Dec 23 sympathyforthedevil8 422
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Dec 22 sympathyforthedevil8 11
See all Shoreline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shoreline Forum Now

Shoreline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shoreline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Shoreline, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,409 • Total comments across all topics: 277,412,466

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC