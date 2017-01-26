Mumps outbreak growing in King County

Mumps outbreak growing in King County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

"Hello Baby Declan, how are you today?" sings a roomful of second-graders to 5-month-old Declan on his monthly visit to Highland Terrace Elementary in Shoreline. University of Washington law students will keep a close watch on President-elect Donald Trump during his first months in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shoreline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blues Jan 24 Kayleerav 3
Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle? Jan 23 l_day 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Jan 22 Lauren D 36
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan 22 Danl Boone 17
seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16) Jan 22 frank januzelli 33
Who owns Topix Jan 21 Kyle 1
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan 16 Polebender2 3
See all Shoreline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shoreline Forum Now

Shoreline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shoreline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Shoreline, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,167 • Total comments across all topics: 278,287,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC