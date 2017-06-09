Shippensburg man facing charges after child pornography found on several electronic devices
SHIPPENSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.- A Shippensburg man is facing charges after authorities found images and videos of child pornography on various electronic devices as well as illegal drugs. The complainant told State Police at Carlisle that her 13-year-old daughter had viewed possible child pornography on Coldsmith's computer.
