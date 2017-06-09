Shippensburg man accused of possessing child porn A Shippensburg man is accused of possessing child pornography after a state police searched his home. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2sKLakL Gregory Mitchell Coldsmith, 35, is charged with 12 counts of child pornography, one count misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana and one count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, court documents show.

