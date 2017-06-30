Police report

A Unauthorized use of motor vehicle - 8:30 a.m. - June 3 -An 83 year-old male of Shippensburg asked Hillary Renee Vogt to park his vehicle in the parking lot of Juniata High School. Insteadm Vogt removed the vehicle from the parking lot and drive it to the Shippensburg Area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.