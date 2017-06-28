Police log: Man unharmed after vehicl...

Police log: Man unharmed after vehicle rolls overa

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Police log: Man unharmed after vehicle rolls over twice A Chambersburg man is unharmed after state police said the vehicle he was driving overturned twice. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tZveM7 Sean A. Carbaugh, 21, was driving a 2001 Mazda Tribute north on Lemar Road at about 12:48 a.m. on June 28, when he drove off the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shippensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cider fest returns to Gettysburg May '17 He is sure gay 9
News Franklin County area police log (Apr '10) Apr '17 Tony 9
Pot Apr '17 Rexroth 2
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar '17 duck man 5
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Feb '17 Pappy 102
News AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11) Jan '17 In2peace 4
Vincent martz (Dec '16) Dec '16 martz friends 1
See all Shippensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shippensburg Forum Now

Shippensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shippensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Shippensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,687 • Total comments across all topics: 282,116,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC