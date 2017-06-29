Gov. Wolf signs bill to hike penaltie...

Gov. Wolf signs bill to hike penalties for endangering children

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: ABC 27

House Bill 217, now Act 12 of 2017, allows courts to consider the age of the child and the degree of harm done. Child endangerment will be a third-degree felony when someone's actions create a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC 27.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shippensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cider fest returns to Gettysburg May '17 He is sure gay 9
News Franklin County area police log (Apr '10) Apr '17 Tony 9
Pot Apr '17 Rexroth 2
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar '17 duck man 5
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Feb '17 Pappy 102
News AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11) Jan '17 In2peace 4
Vincent martz (Dec '16) Dec '16 martz friends 1
See all Shippensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shippensburg Forum Now

Shippensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shippensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Shippensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,850 • Total comments across all topics: 282,122,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC