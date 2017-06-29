Gov. Wolf signs bill to hike penalties for endangering children
House Bill 217, now Act 12 of 2017, allows courts to consider the age of the child and the degree of harm done. Child endangerment will be a third-degree felony when someone's actions create a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.
