Giant wants to sell beer and wine in ...

Giant wants to sell beer and wine in Chambersburg

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Giant wants to sell beer and wine in Chambersburg Giant store in Chambersburg would be first grocery in Franklin County to sell wine, beer. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2sBzbZT Giant at Norland Avenue, Chambersburg, posted a public notice announcing their Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board application to sell alcoholic beverages at the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shippensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cider fest returns to Gettysburg May 26 He is sure gay 9
News Franklin County area police log (Apr '10) Apr '17 Tony 9
Pot Apr '17 Rexroth 2
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Mar '17 30packaday 10
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar '17 duck man 5
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Feb '17 Pappy 102
News AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11) Jan '17 In2peace 4
See all Shippensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shippensburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Cumberland County was issued at June 23 at 4:08PM EDT

Shippensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shippensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Shippensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,764 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC