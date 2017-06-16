Giant wants to sell beer and wine in Chambersburg
Giant wants to sell beer and wine in Chambersburg Giant store in Chambersburg would be first grocery in Franklin County to sell wine, beer. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2sBzbZT Giant at Norland Avenue, Chambersburg, posted a public notice announcing their Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board application to sell alcoholic beverages at the store.
