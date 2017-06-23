Birth announcements: April 1-15, 2017
Birth announcements: April 1-15, 2017 Babies born in Franklin County in April. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tD80uG Chambersburg - Ashley Renee and Aaron Scott Clevenger, Chambersburg, had a son, Abel Scott Clevenger, at 1:23 a.m. April 1, 2017, in Chambersburg Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cider fest returns to Gettysburg
|May '17
|He is sure gay
|9
|Franklin County area police log (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|Tony
|9
|Pot
|Apr '17
|Rexroth
|2
|Franklin County area police log (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|duck man
|5
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|In2peace
|4
|Vincent martz (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|martz friends
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC