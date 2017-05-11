York County Prison's new warden has worked therea

York County Prison's new warden has worked there for years York County Prison's new warden is a familiar face in the facility. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/05/11/york-county-prisons-new-warden-has-worked-there-years/101552736/ Clair Doll, 43, has been the prison's deputy warden of treatment since 2008, according to a news release from York County spokesman Mark Walters.

