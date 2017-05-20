Watch: Deer, mice drive up tick - and Lymea
Shippensburg University's Jackie Rosenberry is determining the effects of burning in Pennsylvania's State Game Lands on the populations of deer, deer mice and deer ticks. Watch: Deer, mice drive up tick - and Lyme disease - numbers Shippensburg University's Jackie Rosenberry is determining the effects of burning in Pennsylvania's State Game Lands on the populations of deer, deer mice and deer ticks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cider fest returns to Gettysburg
|14 hr
|The Semen Demon
|13
|Franklin County area police log (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|Tony
|9
|Pot
|Apr '17
|Rexroth
|2
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|30packaday
|10
|Franklin County area police log (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|duck man
|5
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|In2peace
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC