Watch: Deer, mice drive up tick - and Lymea

Saturday May 20

Shippensburg University's Jackie Rosenberry is determining the effects of burning in Pennsylvania's State Game Lands on the populations of deer, deer mice and deer ticks. Watch: Deer, mice drive up tick - and Lyme disease - numbers Shippensburg University's Jackie Rosenberry is determining the effects of burning in Pennsylvania's State Game Lands on the populations of deer, deer mice and deer ticks.

