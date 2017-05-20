Watch: Deer, mice drive up tick - and Lymea

Shippensburg University's Jackie Rosenberry is determining the effects of burning in Pennsylvania's State Game Lands on the populations of deer, deer mice and deer ticks. Watch: Deer, mice drive up tick - and Lyme disease - numbers Shippensburg University's Jackie Rosenberry is determining the effects of burning in Pennsylvania's State Game Lands on the populations of deer, deer mice and deer ticks.

