Volunteers prepare thousands of books for annuala
Tens of thousands of books, CDs, games and other items set in a local storage room, where they are slowly being sorted and organized to be put up for sale at what is probably the biggest book sale in the county each year. Volunteers prepare thousands of books for annual sale Tens of thousands of books, CDs, games and other items set in a local storage room, where they are slowly being sorted and organized to be put up for sale at what is probably the biggest book sale in the county each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Franklin County area police log (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Tony
|9
|Pot
|Apr 4
|Rexroth
|2
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|30packaday
|10
|Franklin County area police log (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|duck man
|5
|Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|Snowflake
|112
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|In2peace
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC