Uncertainty threatens impact of possible taxa

Advised not to count on state money, CASD school board on Wednesday approved the preliminary 2017-18 budget with a 4.5% tax increase. Uncertainty threatens impact of possible tax increase in CASD Advised not to count on state money, CASD school board on Wednesday approved the preliminary 2017-18 budget with a 4.5% tax increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.