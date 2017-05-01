SU names dean of College of Education...

SU names dean of College of Education and Humana

Monday May 1

Nicole R. Hill, Ph.D., LPC has been named dean of the College of Education and Human Services at Shippensburg University. She will begin her duties on July 1. Hill, chair of the Department of Counseling and Human Services at Syracuse University, was chosen after a national search following the retirement of Dr. James R. Johnson.

