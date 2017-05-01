SU names dean of College of Education and Humana

Nicole R. Hill, Ph.D., LPC has been named dean of the College of Education and Human Services at Shippensburg University SU names dean of College of Education and Human Services Nicole R. Hill, Ph.D., LPC has been named dean of the College of Education and Human Services at Shippensburg University Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2qpDN0V Nicole R. Hill, Ph.D., LPC has been named dean of the College of Education and Human Services at Shippensburg University. She will begin her duties on July 1. Hill, chair of the Department of Counseling and Human Services at Syracuse University, was chosen after a national search following the retirement of Dr. James R. Johnson.

