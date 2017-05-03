Ship's truckloads of old TVs represent growing problem
The huge popularity of a free electronics recycling event that shut down Shippensburg traffic in April illustrates a big problem that is bound to grow unless lawmakers do something about it. Ship's truckloads of old TVs represent growing problem The huge popularity of a free electronics recycling event that shut down Shippensburg traffic in April illustrates a big problem that is bound to grow unless lawmakers do something about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Franklin County area police log (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Tony
|9
|Pot
|Apr '17
|Rexroth
|2
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|30packaday
|10
|Franklin County area police log (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|duck man
|5
|Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|Snowflake
|112
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|In2peace
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC