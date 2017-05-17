Shippensburg University's next president is no stranger to...
An executive vice president and university counsel for Eastern Kentucky University has been selected to become Shippensburg University's next president. The State System of Higher Education's governing board on Thursday voted to hire system alum Laurie Carter to fill the presidency at the 7,000-student university that was vacated in January by George "Jody" Harpster.
