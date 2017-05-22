Shippensburg-based bank continues to expand into Lancaster County
The new branch opened last month at 1601 Manheim Pike. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and a grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday.
