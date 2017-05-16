Here we will post results from local school board races in Tuesday's primary election as they come in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Primary results: School board races Here we will post results from local school board races in Tuesday's primary election as they come in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2qpHru3 Here we will post results from local school board races in Tuesday's primary election as they come in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Results from the Tuscarora and Waynesboro school board races will be published here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.