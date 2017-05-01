Police Log: Man loses $2,500 in Insta...

Police Log: Man loses $2,500 in Instagram scam

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

A 19-year-old Shippensburg man lost $2,500 after responding to an Instagram post by someone promising money in exchange for help. Police Log: Man loses $2,500 in Instagram scam A 19-year-old Shippensburg man lost $2,500 after responding to an Instagram post by someone promising money in exchange for help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shippensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Franklin County area police log (Apr '10) Apr 15 Tony 9
Pot Apr 4 Rexroth 2
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Mar '17 30packaday 10
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar '17 duck man 5
News Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08) Feb '17 Snowflake 112
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Feb '17 Pappy 102
News AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11) Jan '17 In2peace 4
See all Shippensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shippensburg Forum Now

Shippensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shippensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Shippensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC