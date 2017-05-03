Fire hydrants to be flushed in Shippe...

Fire hydrants to be flushed in Shippensburg

Fire hydrants to be flushed in Shippensburg If you notice a slight drop in water pressure or discolored water at your house, don't worry. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2qyRQkT The Shippensburg Borough Authority will be flushing fire hydrants overnight between May 14 and June 4, according to a news release from Shippensburg Police.

