Birth announcements: Feb. 18-27, 2017 Babies born between Feb. 18 to Feb. 27, 2017 Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pOPH6n Shippensburg - Danielle M and Brandon C. Bowermaster, Shippensburg, had a son, Collin Michael Bowermaster, at 7:71 a.m. February 18, 2017, in Chambersburg Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 14.25 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.