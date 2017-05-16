Bag and bid: Annual book sale nears

Bag and bid: Annual book sale nears

Tuesday May 16

Over 70,000 books will go on sale at bargain prices when the 33rd Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale opens its doors this Friday at 9:00 AM.

