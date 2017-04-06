State System per-credit experiment up...

State System per-credit experiment up for extension

College students paying a flat tuition rate to enroll full time are known to pile on an extra course or two because they can, only to drop one or both not long into the semester. But at Millersville University, the first of Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities to adopt per-credit pricing, that practice may be declining along with the average credit-load taken, an official said.

