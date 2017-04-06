State System per-credit experiment up for extension
College students paying a flat tuition rate to enroll full time are known to pile on an extra course or two because they can, only to drop one or both not long into the semester. But at Millersville University, the first of Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities to adopt per-credit pricing, that practice may be declining along with the average credit-load taken, an official said.
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot
|Apr 4
|Rexroth
|2
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Mar 28
|30packaday
|10
|Franklin County area police log (Jan '11)
|Mar 18
|duck man
|5
|Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|Snowflake
|112
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|In2peace
|4
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan '17
|Pink Eye
|7
