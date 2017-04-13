Police log: Man dies in I-81 crash

Police log: Man dies in I-81 crash

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Police log: Man dies in I-81 crash A Lititz man died during a crash on Interstate 81 yesterday morning, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pbGCVr Troopers look over at an SUV that overturned and landed in the tree lines adjacent to the southbound lane of Interstate 81 at mile marker 23 near Shippensburg, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shippensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Franklin County area police log (Apr '10) Apr 15 Tony 9
Pot Apr 4 Rexroth 2
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Mar 28 30packaday 10
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar '17 duck man 5
News Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08) Feb '17 Snowflake 112
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Feb '17 Pappy 102
News AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11) Jan '17 In2peace 4
See all Shippensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shippensburg Forum Now

Shippensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shippensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Shippensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,824 • Total comments across all topics: 280,411,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC