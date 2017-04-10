Police log: Man accused of falling asleep whilea

Police log: Man accused of falling as...

Police log: Man accused of falling asleep while driving A man is accused of falling asleep while driving, Shippensburg Police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pmwCoR According to the report, police were dispatched to West King Street on April 8 for a person who was driving all over the road, and officers eventually caught the driver, Martin Vanasdalan, 77, in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

