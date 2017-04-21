Police log: 90-year-old man hit in face
Police log: 90-year-old man hit in face A 90-year-old Carlisle man was hit in the face on April 8, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pMkvCs SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP - A 90-year-old Carlisle man was struck in the face during a physical altercation at 9:10 p.m. April 8 on the 900 block of Walnut Bottom Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Franklin County area police log (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Tony
|9
|Pot
|Apr 4
|Rexroth
|2
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Mar 28
|30packaday
|10
|Franklin County area police log (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|duck man
|5
|Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|Snowflake
|112
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|In2peace
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC