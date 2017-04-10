Midstate university to offer Doctorat...

Midstate university to offer Doctorate in Business Administration

Friday Apr 7

On Thursday, Shippensburg University received approval from the Board of Governors of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education for a Doctorate in Business Administration. This program will be the only AACSB accredited business administration doctoral program at a public university in Pennsylvania, the school said in a statement.

