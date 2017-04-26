Local residents charged with welfare ...

Local residents charged with welfare fraud

Wednesday Apr 26

FRANKLIN COUNTY - Several Franklin and Cumberland County residents were charged after the Office of Inspector General filed welfare fraud charges against 77 individuals between Feb. 1 - Feb. 28. The charges will generate a total of $552,780.07 in restitution for the commonwealth, as well as additional cost savings because the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits from the programs they defrauded.

