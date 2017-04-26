Local residents charged with welfare fraud
Local residents charged with welfare fraud Local residents were charged after the Office of Inspector General filed welfare fraud charges against 77 individuals. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2plFA9c FRANKLIN COUNTY - Several Franklin and Cumberland County residents were charged after the Office of Inspector General filed welfare fraud charges against 77 individuals between Feb. 1 - Feb. 28. The charges will generate a total of $552,780.07 in restitution for the commonwealth, as well as additional cost savings because the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits from the programs they defrauded.
