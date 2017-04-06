Hemphill 3-Time State Champion In The 100 Meter Dash Looking for 4-Peat
Bloomsburg senior sprinter Jahvel Hemphill is once again drawing a crowd. The three-time state champ in the 100 meter dash is looking for number four.
