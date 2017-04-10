Geology Day, Plein Air art event Saturday in Michaux State Forest
Artists Patricia Keough, of Carlisle, and Nancy Mendes, of Mechanicsburg, paint among the boulders of Hammonds Rocks in Michaux State Forest in Cumberland County during the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation's first Plein Air event for the Stewards of Penn's Woods anti-graffiti initiative. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation will showcase the work of its Graffiti Busters volunteers at Hammonds Rocks in Michaux State Forest, Cumberland County, with A Geology Day and Plein Air Art in the Outdoors Day on Saturday, April 15, at the rocks.
