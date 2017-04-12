Franklin County woman charged with em...

Franklin County woman charged with embezzlement from the Womana s Consortium of PASSHE

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPMT-TV York

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Colleen A. McQueeney, age 56, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, was charged on April 11, 2017, in a criminal information with embezzlement from the Women's Consortium of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. According to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the information alleges that McQueeney, while serving as the statewide Treasurer of the Women's Consortium, stole approximately $40,000 of the Consortium's funds through ATM withdrawals and checks between October 2015 and January 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shippensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pot Apr 4 Rexroth 2
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Mar 28 30packaday 10
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar 18 duck man 5
News Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08) Feb '17 Snowflake 112
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Feb '17 Pappy 102
News AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11) Jan '17 In2peace 4
Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a... Jan '17 Pink Eye 7
See all Shippensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shippensburg Forum Now

Shippensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shippensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Shippensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,768 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC