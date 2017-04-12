Franklin County woman charged with embezzlement from the Womana s Consortium of PASSHE
The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Colleen A. McQueeney, age 56, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, was charged on April 11, 2017, in a criminal information with embezzlement from the Women's Consortium of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. According to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the information alleges that McQueeney, while serving as the statewide Treasurer of the Women's Consortium, stole approximately $40,000 of the Consortium's funds through ATM withdrawals and checks between October 2015 and January 2016.
