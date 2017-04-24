Farmers turn eyes on I-81 with a bright wintera

Farmers turn eyes on I-81 with a bright winter cover crop From Interstate 81 motorists can see fields of yellow blossoms, an unusual sight in corn and soybean country. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pXO30b Bright yellow rapeseed grows in a field off Olde Scotland Road is Southampton Township on Monday, April 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.