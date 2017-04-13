BLOG: County grads excel for Ship
BLOG: York County grads excel for Ship baseball team BLOG: Several York County baseball players are enjoying standout seasons for the Shippensburg University baseball team. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/blogs/pure-preps/2017/04/13/blog-york-county-grads-excel-ship-baseball-team/100416800/ Several former York-Adams League players are again enjoying standout seasons for the Raiders, who stand at 13-16-1 overall and 6-6 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
