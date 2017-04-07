Birth announcements: Jan. 16-22, 2017

Birth announcements: Jan. 16-22, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Birth announcements: Jan. 16-22, 2017 Babies born at Chambersburg and Waynesboro hospitals, Jan. 16-22, 2017. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2p9ytgw In this July 26, 2016 file photo, a newborn baby with microcephaly rests at a maternity ward of the University Hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shippensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pot Apr 4 Rexroth 2
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Mar 28 30packaday 10
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar 18 duck man 5
News Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08) Feb '17 Snowflake 112
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Feb '17 Pappy 102
News AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11) Jan '17 In2peace 4
Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a... Jan '17 Pink Eye 7
See all Shippensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shippensburg Forum Now

Shippensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shippensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Shippensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC