Watch: ARC Walk-A-Thon
The ARC of Franklin and Fulton Counties host its annual Walk-A-Thon fundraiser on the indoor track at Shippensburg University's Ship Rec on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event benefits the Nathan Tappen Memorial Scholarship.
