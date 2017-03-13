The Zombies tell us who they're listening to as they leave on tour

The Zombies ' Odessey & Oracle 50th Anniversary Tour kicks off this week and Colin Blunstone, Rod Argent and the gang will be in NYC for a couple different events: the Odessey & Oracle book event at The Strand on Wednesday , and then they'll be back later this month to play O&O in full at Town Hall on March 25 . All tour dates are below.

