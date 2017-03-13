The Trump budget: President proposes ...

The Trump budget: President proposes zeros for key local revenue sharing programs

Thursday Mar 16

President Donald Trump's budget proposal - staying true to its over-arching goal of changing the arc of federal spending - doesn't shy away from some certain political fights. The Trump plan proposes to zero out funding for the longstanding and popular Community Development Block Grant program, a federal revenue sharing plan that, for decades, has provided aid to cities and town centers across America to eradicate blight, seed revitalization projects and improve public safety.

