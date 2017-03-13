The Trump budget: President proposes zeros for key local revenue sharing programs

President Donald Trump's budget proposal - staying true to its over-arching goal of changing the arc of federal spending - doesn't shy away from some certain political fights. The Trump plan proposes to zero out funding for the longstanding and popular Community Development Block Grant program, a federal revenue sharing plan that, for decades, has provided aid to cities and town centers across America to eradicate blight, seed revitalization projects and improve public safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.