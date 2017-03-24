Start at SU in high school, pay a thi...

Start at SU in high school, pay a third of thea

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

High school students can now take SU classes for a third of the cost ShipStart program offers online courses at deep discounts for area high school juniors, seniors Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nM6vud SHIPPENSBURG -- Area high school juniors and seniors can now get a 64 percent discount on tuition for college classes they take at Shippensburg University before graduating high school. SU has announced a new program in which tuition for high school students has been reduced to $100 per credit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shippensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar 18 duck man 5
Pot Feb '17 Michelle 1
News Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08) Feb '17 Snowflake 112
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Feb '17 Pappy 102
News AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11) Jan '17 In2peace 4
Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a... Jan '17 Pink Eye 7
Vincent martz Dec '16 martz friends 1
See all Shippensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shippensburg Forum Now

Shippensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shippensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Shippensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,277 • Total comments across all topics: 279,836,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC