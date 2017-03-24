Start at SU in high school, pay a third of thea
High school students can now take SU classes for a third of the cost ShipStart program offers online courses at deep discounts for area high school juniors, seniors Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nM6vud SHIPPENSBURG -- Area high school juniors and seniors can now get a 64 percent discount on tuition for college classes they take at Shippensburg University before graduating high school. SU has announced a new program in which tuition for high school students has been reduced to $100 per credit.
