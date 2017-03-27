'Ship Start' helps make college classes morea

'Ship Start' helps make college class...

'Ship Start' helps make college classes more affordable High school students taking college classes at SU will find it cheaper this year Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nouc9v Shippensburg Area Senior High School students, from left, Erin Lee, Mary Lee and Brandon Caudill are taking advantage of a program called Ship Shares in which local high school students can take college courses at Shippensburg University. SHIPPENSBURG - Local high school students have for decades taken college classes at nearby Shippensburg University, but beginning this year they will find those classes much more affordable.

