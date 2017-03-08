Police search for missing Shippensburg woman
Police are looking for a 48-year-old Shippensburg woman whom they say went missing after having some drinks with friends. Diane F. Witman met some friends from work at the Sierra Madre Saloon on the 4000 block of Market Street in Camp Hill late Saturday and early Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police at Carlisle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot
|Feb 17
|Michelle
|1
|Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 16
|Snowflake
|112
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|In2peace
|4
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan '17
|Pink Eye
|7
|Vincent martz
|Dec '16
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC