Police search for missing Shippensburg woman

Monday Mar 6

Police are looking for a 48-year-old Shippensburg woman whom they say went missing after having some drinks with friends. Diane F. Witman met some friends from work at the Sierra Madre Saloon on the 4000 block of Market Street in Camp Hill late Saturday and early Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police at Carlisle.

