Police log: Man accused of burglary, ...

Police log: Man accused of burglary, simplea

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

A Chambersburg man is accused of burglary and simple assault in connection to an incident on March 12, police say. Police log: Man accused of burglary, simple assault A Chambersburg man is accused of burglary and simple assault in connection to an incident on March 12, police say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shippensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) 5 hr 30packaday 10
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar 18 duck man 5
Pot Feb '17 Michelle 1
News Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08) Feb '17 Snowflake 112
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Feb '17 Pappy 102
News AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11) Jan '17 In2peace 4
Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a... Jan '17 Pink Eye 7
See all Shippensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shippensburg Forum Now

Shippensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shippensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Shippensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,881,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC