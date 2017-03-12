Photos: Lawilowan American Indian Festival
Attendees join in the pow-wow for the friendship dance during the Lawilowan American Indian Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2017 in Shippensburg, Pa. Proceeds from the event go to Junior Diabetes Research Foundation and the Iron Warriors foundation.
