PHOTOS: Fire destroyed a home at 233 Newvillea

PHOTOS: Fire destroyed a home at 233 Newville Road, Shippensburg Firefighters battle a house fire at 233 Newville Road in Southampton Township on Thursday morning, March 16, 2017. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2m5v5WW Neighbors helped with salvage and overhaul at the 233 Newville Road house fire in Southampton Township on Thursday morning, March 16, 2017.

