PHOTOS: Fire destroyed a home at 233 Newvillea

PHOTOS: Fire destroyed a home at 233 Newville Road, Shippensburg Firefighters battle a house fire at 233 Newville Road in Southampton Township on Thursday morning, March 16, 2017. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2m5v5WW Neighbors helped with salvage and overhaul at the 233 Newville Road house fire in Southampton Township on Thursday morning, March 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.